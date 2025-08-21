Will 2025 be another "wave election" year for Virginia Democrats?

After Donald Trump was elected the first time, Democrats had a wave election – picking up 15 seats in the House of Delegates. Many Democrats are hoping for another wave election this year. But Republican strategist Jeff Ryer says Democrats shouldn't expect too much.

"I'm not so sure that we will get the kind of wave election they’re anticipating," Ryer says. "I certainly don't anticipate one that's anything like 2017. Even on their best night, I can't imagine they expect to see double-digit gains."

Democratic strategist Ben Tribbett says Democrats are mobilized by their opposition to Trump, and Republican MAGA voters are not as engaged.

"Virginia's already starting as a plus four or five state from the presidential election to start with, and independent voters aren't happy with what the Republicans are doing. That's what leads to a wave," says Tribbett. "That's what gives Spanberger a win that's 12 to 16 points instead of the five points that Northam got. That's what gives her a win in 65 House of Delegates races instead of 56."

Democrats currently have a one vote majority in the House, and they’re targeting 14 Republican-held seats they’re trying to flip from red to blue.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.