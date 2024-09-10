New poll shows an eight-point lead for Harris over Trump in Virginia

Democrats are hopeful that a new poll in Virginia shows momentum is on their side in the presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris has an eight-point lead over former President Donald Trump in Virginia – more than double the margin of error in a new poll from the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and the Washington Post.

"Virginia is not a swing state this year," says Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School.

"Eight points is a substantial lead at this point, and there's really nothing in the breakdowns in the poll to suggest that Trump has a path in Virginia."



The survey also shows a large advantage for the vice president among women.

"There is an absolutely huge gender gap in this poll, 18 percentage points! Wow," Rozell exclaims. "And Trump has a marginal lead among men, which is lower than expected. But I would imagine much of that has to do with the issue of abortion."

One thing about this survey compared to national polls: in Virginia, Trump does not have an advantage on issues like immigration, crime or the economy. The Schar School poll shows that on those issues, Virginians prefer Harris over Trump.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.