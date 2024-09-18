© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Department of Corrections helps divert drug offenders from prison

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published September 18, 2024 at 4:26 PM EDT
Struggling to manage more than 23,000 inmates, the Virginia Department of Corrections hopes to divert drug addicts into the CCAP treatment program.
Virginia Department of Corrections
When Michael Lester was 18, he started using meth and later heroin.

“I just had a bad childhood," he recalls. "I wouldn’t listen to anything anyone told me, and I just got tied up with the wrong people, the wrong crowd."

He became a thief to support his habit and eventually got arrested. That’s when his luck changed. Instead of facing time in prison, a judge sentenced him to the Appalachian Community Corrections Alternative Program or CCAP. At one of four centers in the state, he found support instead of punishment.

“Now that I’ve got a sober mind and my brain has healed back, I’m not thinking about who’s the next person I can rip off next. I’m actually thinking about the next person I can really help out," Lester says.

The residential program takes 24-48 weeks. Participants get intensive treatment for addiction, study for a high school degree, learn welding, masonry or computer skills, and with a population of just over a hundred people at his center, Superintendent Shannon Fuller says they’re not tempted to use drugs.

“We’re very good at keeping drugs out of our facilities. We do a lot of drug testing. We’re going on seven months with no positive urine screens," he notes.

Just 4.5% of those who graduate end up getting into legal trouble again within their first year of freedom as compared with more than 32% who don’t complete the program.
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
