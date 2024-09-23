Cardinal Conversation: Continued struggles at the U.S. Postal Service
The U.S. Postal Service says financial pressures will force it to slow down delivery of mail to rural areas in the near future. One of the places the Postal Service has experimented with running fewer truck trips and allowing mail to wait longer for pickup is the Richmond Service Center, which processes mail for much of rural central Virginia.
Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News has been following this story and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering southwest and southside Virginia.