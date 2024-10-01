Candidates for Roanoke mayor face off at forum

The three people running for mayor should be familiar to Roanokers. Joe Cobb is the current Vice-Mayor. Stephanie Moon is a member of city council. And David Bowers has been mayor twice before.

They answered questions at a Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and Roanoke Kiwanis forum Tuesday night. Candidates were given the questions beforehand and while the exchanges were largely straightforward, there were a few prickly moments.

Moon emphasized her experience on city council and as clerk to city council before that. "I have the experience necessary to lead effectively," Moon said. "I want to be your mayor because I am a dedicated public servant who understands municipal policies and procedures." Moon said she wants to see an analysis of the city's budget conducted by outside experts. Moon said the city should "avoid unfunded promises, commit to long-term financial obligations only when required by law, ensuring we do not overextend our resources."

Cobb highlighted wins for the city— navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, growing the region into an outdoor tourism destination, and reducing gun violence. Cobb helped create the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. "Of the three people up here, I'm the one who has been doing the work, along with the community, to address gun violence over these last five years," Cobb said. And he pushed back on criticism of youth events organized by the commission that some characterized as frivolous. "It's making a difference. It's saving lives. I can assure you city funds have not paid for tea parties, or picnics, or talent shows, though the talent show was well received and it had its second year. It was all funded by nonprofit organizations who realize that you can save kids' lives not just through recreation but through the arts and culture."

Bowers, too, said gun violence and crime was a major concern. "For the first time in my life, I hear Roanokers say 'I'm afraid to live in Roanoke.'" Bowers admitted gun violence statistics show improvement over the past year but credited the city's new police chief. "We should have not just gun violence prevention, but gun violence apprehension." Bowers said he was the candidate for voters who aren't happy with the city's direction.

The most heated discussion centered around city council’s recent decision to remove single family designations from the city’s zoning plan.

Cobb defended his vote for the change, saying it will open up more and more affordable housing options. "This change of zoning policy not only makes that easier and better, but it also takes off the books a policy that should have never been enabled in the first place which contributed to redlining through single family exclusionary zoning. I’m glad it’s gone," Cobb said. "I’m glad we’re moving forward as a city."

Moon noted she opposed the decision. "I was the lone vote on city council that did vote no twice. And the reason being was because of the process and especially that no one understood, especially those that I did speak with."

Bowers said voters tell him the zoning change is their top issue. He said he would vote to reverse the decision, if he’s mayor. "I don’t think it’s very popular in Roanoke," Bowers said of the change. "I think the new law does not protect single family homeowners. It does not preserve the character of our residential neighborhoods."

All three agreed that Roanoke should move forward with a proposal to extend the runways at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to attract bigger planes and more flights. And they praised regional cooperation on tourism and economic development.

