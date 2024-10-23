New FBI data: hate crimes are up across Virginia

New numbers from the FBI show that reported hate crime numbers in Virginia are the highest they've been in almost 20 years. That presents a chicken-and-egg scenario for Southern Poverty Law Center counsel Michael Lieberman. On one hand, he says, it's disturbing. But he says there might be more to the story.

"In a way, when the numbers go up, as they did in Virginia last year, it might be a good thing," says Liberman. "It might mean that more law enforcement agencies are trained on how to report their hate crimes."

Across the country, hate crime numbers are breaking records. The latest report shows the highest number of race-based crimes, the highest number of anti-Hispanic crimes and the highest number of antisemitic crimes. Jay Albanese at Virginia Commonwealth University says he's concerned some political candidates believe anger and fear will get them votes.

"The thing you worry about is the demonization of the other. For example, it's one thing to be critical of immigration policy," Albanese says. "But it's quite another to call immigrants rapists, criminals, vermin, mentally insane; things like that because that spurs hatred that targets minorities."

The latest numbers from the FBI track closely with data from Virginia State Police released earlier this year showing a 50% increase over the previous year. Hate crimes targeting religion increased 177%.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.