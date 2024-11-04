Cardinal Conversation: 20 years on The Crooked Road
In 2004, the Virginia General Assembly created The Virginia Heritage Music Trail in Southwest Virginia to promote tourism in the region where so much Old-Time and Bluegrass music was born and nurtured.
The Crooked Road, as it's now known, turned 20 this year. Ralph Berrier, Jr wrote about it for Cardinal News and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.