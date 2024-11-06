After Trump win on economy, Virginia legislators mull tax relief

Republican candidates may not have won Tuesday’s statewide races in Virginia. But Donald Trump’s success at the national level has Virginia Democrats looking for ways to turn the party’s luck around in the future.

“I think the economy was a huge issue; I think inflation is real,” said Virginia House Speaker Don Scott. He addressed reporters near the capitol in Richmond Wednesday. Scott admitted Vice President Kamala Harris missed the mark on issues like the price of groceries, but he thinks economic relief could be on the menu for the 2025 legislative session.

“We have a billion-dollar surplus, and I think there’s some ways to use those resources and I think there’s a way to do a tax cut for every day, hardworking families,” he told Radio IQ.

A Republican state senator who spoke with Radio IQ on the condition of anonymity said they were also interested in some kind of tax relief next year, but they’re waiting for a caucus meeting later this month before speaking publicly.

Rich Anderson, the Chair of the Virginia GOP and a former delegate from Northern Virginia, told Radio IQ he’s less involved in policy decisions these days. But he knows Governor Glenn Youngkin has a preference for tax breaks if he can get Democrats to agree.

“Let's put it this way, I won’t be surprised if part of the budget he introduces, which will be his last budget, will contain that very thing,” Anderson said.

Scott also said Democrats like him need to step up in the state’s rural regions, especially in the wake of recent storm damage.

“Parts of [Route] 58 have been washed away, so they’re looking to see if we’ll make those long-term investments in infrastructure and schools and transportation," he said. "And if we do that, that investment will lead to higher tax revenue.”

Virginia’s legislature returns to Richmond for the 2025 legislative session in January and any kind of tax relief could come as soon as July.

