© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vindman claims victory in Virginia's 7th Congressional district

RADIO IQ | By Brad Kutner
Published November 6, 2024 at 1:40 AM EST
Democrat Eugene Vindman at his watch party in Fredericksburg.
Brad Kutner
Democrat Eugene Vindman at his watch party in Fredericksburg.

While the race hasn't been officially called by the Associated Press, Democrat Eugene Vindman has declared victory in Virginia's 7th Congressional District.

The contest pitted two veterans against each other in a swing seat that Democrats held by five points after 2022 redistricting.

Eugene Vindman celebrated his win at a watch party in Fredericksburg with a message to those who voted against him.

“I respect you; I see you and I will represent you just as faithfully as I do every other constituent.”

Vindman went on to promise support to every part of the district. "From the farmers in Piedmont worried about the cost of goods, to the federal workers up and down the 95 corridor who are worried about their jobs being threatened by a radical proposal, I will represent you all." 

The district was a must win for Democrats who hope to build a majority in the House of Representatives.

Republican candidate Derrick Anderson was not ready to concede late Tuesday night. In a message to supporters, he said, “we are hopeful that the final numbers will reflect the wonderful support we’ve seen during this campaign.”

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.
Tags
News Local News
Brad Kutner
Brad Kutner is Radio IQ's reporter in Richmond.
See stories by Brad Kutner