Vindman claims victory in Virginia's 7th Congressional district

While the race hasn't been officially called by the Associated Press, Democrat Eugene Vindman has declared victory in Virginia's 7th Congressional District.

The contest pitted two veterans against each other in a swing seat that Democrats held by five points after 2022 redistricting.

Eugene Vindman celebrated his win at a watch party in Fredericksburg with a message to those who voted against him.

“I respect you; I see you and I will represent you just as faithfully as I do every other constituent.”

Vindman went on to promise support to every part of the district. "From the farmers in Piedmont worried about the cost of goods, to the federal workers up and down the 95 corridor who are worried about their jobs being threatened by a radical proposal, I will represent you all."

The district was a must win for Democrats who hope to build a majority in the House of Representatives.

Republican candidate Derrick Anderson was not ready to concede late Tuesday night. In a message to supporters, he said, “we are hopeful that the final numbers will reflect the wonderful support we’ve seen during this campaign.”

