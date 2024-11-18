Cardinal Conversation: A massive economic development announcement for the Southside region
After years of frustration, the Southern Virginia Megasite is getting its first industrial tenant. And it's a big one. Tennessee-based Microporous will build a plant and hire two thousand workers over the next two years at the site near Berry Hill in Pittsylvania County.
Grace Mamon is covering the story for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.