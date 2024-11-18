© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: A massive economic development announcement for the Southside region

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST

After years of frustration, the Southern Virginia Megasite is getting its first industrial tenant. And it's a big one. Tennessee-based Microporous will build a plant and hire two thousand workers over the next two years at the site near Berry Hill in Pittsylvania County.

Grace Mamon is covering the story for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols