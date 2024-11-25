Two members of Virginia's Congressional delegation want to address drug shortages

Virginia's congressional delegation is hoping to make some bipartisan accomplishments in the lame duck Congress.

Sometimes demand for pharmaceuticals outstrips supply, and prescription drugs become unavailable for people who need them the most. It's something Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger says she hears about from constituents all the time.

"We’re hearing from people who are really impacted and unable to get the medication on which they have been reliant," she says.

That's why Spanberger's teaming up with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas on the End Drug Shortages Act. It requires pharmaceutical companies to notify the FDA when a surge in demand could lead to supply chain shortages. Kaine says the bipartisan bill will be a kind of early warning system.

"I think the companies are perfectly willing to do that," he says. "And having that sort of an early warning system in place will enable the FDA to understand the likelihood of future drug shortages and then work with industry to fill gaps."

If Kaine and Spanberger are unsuccessful in getting the End Drug Shortages Act passed during the lame-duck session this year, Kaine and Cotton could end up introducing it again in the next session of Congress.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.