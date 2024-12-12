Youngkin seeks “sanctuary city ban” in 2025 budget

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a ban on so-called sanctuary cities Thursday afternoon. He hopes to withhold funds from localities that maintain such policies. But law enforcement officials blame the federal government for failing to act.

“If you’re a sanctuary city or self-declared to not cooperate with ICE, then we’re going to withhold funding,” Youngkin said, announcing a new proposal to ban what he called sanctuary cities. He added those localities who maintain such policies could see millions cut from their police budgets if they fail to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

“When someone who is in this nation illegally, commits a violent crime, and ICE issues a detainer order, then there must be collaboration between local, state and federal resources,” the governor said.

Youngkin pointed to so-called “trust policies” passed by local governments in some of the state’s largest localities as the basis of the problem. Fairfax County’s policy , passed in 2021, was developed to quote “ensure that immigrant residents can access county benefits and services without fear that the information they share will be disclosed to federal immigration officials.”

And a statement on Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office website claims ICE is contacted whenever an undocumented immigrant is taken into custody, but it's the federal agency that fails to secure a warrant that would allow for further detainment.

Delegate Alfonso Lopez chairs the House Latino Caucus. He said Youngkin’s effort was the result of cherry-picking anecdotes and would make communities less safe.

“The fact is his actions lack compassion, lack empathy and aren’t based in reality,” Lopez told Radio IQ.

The governor’s proposal is part of his full amended budget plan – which will be released next week.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.