Project brings holiday spirit, awareness to Richmond’s bike lanes

Richmond is no stranger to fatal bike accidents – there were 13 in 2021 and 26 in 2022. The city has worked to expand bike lanes in their wake, and those who use them are just as interested in reminding drivers they’re there as well – and just in time for the holidays.

"It just really stuck with me as such a smart way to be cheerful and funny about it, but then kind of also have that better poke at like, ‘Wow, this is protected bike lanes.’,” local cyclist Emily Monroe told Radio IQ.

Monroe decorated the recently-installed bike lane bollards with ribbon and tinsel to help raise awareness. She borrowed the idea from a friend in Raleigh, North Carolina, and she got some help from other local bikers.

“It’s hard when it's dark and cold all the time, and so having something to just make it feel a little more fun and fancy in the winter is nice," Monroe said. "I feel like so much of the time you feel so antagonistic – you against the world when you’re on a bike. So, maybe having someone think of you a little bit is extra bonus.”

Among those who have noticed Monroe’s handy work is Sam Park. He commutes to work via bike and welcomes the chance to bring attention to the lanes he uses.

“I love it. It’s festive,” Park told Radio IQ.

But he also said it’s still not easy riding in Richmond and he hopes the city takes more steps to protect cyclists.

“I mean, a concrete barrier would be best,” he added.

Monroe agrees. She was amazed at the distance between bike bollards on some sections of road and said there's still plenty of work for the city -and its drivers- to improve.

Monroe plans to remove the decorations by the end of the year, but she hopes to reuse the materials next holiday season.

