Non-profit will press state lawmakers for clean energy and clean government

Michael Bills is a clean energy advocate who thinks the state’s largest utility has too much influence over state government. He founded a group called Clean Virginia which pays state lawmakers to stop taking campaign dollars from Dominion. Wes Gobar speaks for that group.

“Going back to 2023, the most recent statewide election cycle, Dominion donated over $6 million to Republicans and Democrats alike, and those are the very same legislators who are supposed to be tasked with regulating them.”

Clean Virginia notes this is one of five states that put no limits on campaign contributions and no restraints on how that money gets spent.

“Virginia is actually one of two states that has no restrictions on the personal use of campaign finance funds," Gobar explains. "That means that candidates can use their campaign contributions on business club memberships, or luxury car repairs or waterskiing videos. All of those are actually real examples.”

So this year Clean Virginia is backing two bills – one to ensure campaign donations are spent only on campaigns and another to prevent state-regulated utilities from making any contributions.

In a written response, Dominion said “campaign finance laws should apply to everyone equally. Dominion Energy serves millions of customers who depend on us for affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy. Like most companies, we participate in the political process.”