Richmond restores water production, but related issues expand to Henrico, Hanover counties

The City of Richmond says it has restored water production at its treatment plant. But it will take some time for pressure to be restored to the city system. And a boil water notice will continue until testing confirms no contamination.

Meanwhile, customers in Henrico and Hanover counties are experiencing water pressure issues. Both localities isolated themselves from the Richmond treatment plant when problems began Monday. But due to other factors, including water main breaks, their systems are experiencing low pressure.

Hanover County officials say customers east of Interstate 95 should boil their water before drinking or cooking. Residents in other parts of the county should conserve water for the next 24-48 hours. The boil notice is expected to be in place for at least 48 hours.

Hanover County is under a boil water advisory for residents east of I-95 (excluding Doswell) following a power outage at Richmond’s water treatment facility on January 6. #HanoverVA pic.twitter.com/STDhs9BtiY — Hanover County, VA (@HanoverVa) January 7, 2025

Henrico County officials say water there does not need to be boiled, but some residents in the eastern part of the county have low or no pressure. Water distribution operations have been set up at the Eastern Government Center and East Mental Health Center on Nine Mile Road. Bottled water will be available at eastern branch libraries. The county has declared a state of local emergency to speed up operations.