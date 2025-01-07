© 2025
Water distribution sites announced in Richmond

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel
Published January 7, 2025 at 9:41 AM EST
A hand grabs a bottle of water from a table.
Stew Milne
/
AP
Water bottles are lined up on a table in this file photo.

The city of Richmond has announced ten locations for bottled water distribution.

Here is the complete announcement:

As of 9:00 a.m., the City of Richmond continues work to restore water production. The water plant systems are stabilizing and are likely to progress to water production early afternoon. Residents are urged to continue conserving water when possible. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect for residents with water. Until the Advisory is lifted, all residents should continue to boil water before consuming it.

The City of Richmond's Human Services portfolio has partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross to continue distributing bottled water in high priority areas — including homeless services providers, public housing, and residences that house older adults. Targeted outreach and distribution to areas of high need and vulnerable populations will continue.

Bottled water distribution sites across the city will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Broad Rock Library 
4820 Old Warwick Road 
West End Library 
5420 Patterson Avenue 
Hickory Hill Community Center 
3000 Belt Boulevard 
Bellemeade Community Center 
1800 Lynhaven Avenue 
Midtown Green 
2401 W Leigh Street 
Pine Camp Community Center 
4901 Old Brook Road 
Randolph Community Center 
1415 Grayland Avenue 
Westover Hills Community Center 
1301 Jahnke Road 
East End District Initiative (EDI) 
701 North 25th Street 
Southside Plaza 
4100 Hull Street Road 

“We have navigated crises before, and I know we will get through this together,” said Mayor Danny Avula. “Today, I’m asking residents to be patient and continue conserving water so our teams can keep working to serve our neighbors experiencing the greatest need.”
The City will communicate new information as it becomes available through rva.gov and its social media pages. As a reminder, residents experiencing emergencies should call 9-1-1 and can call RVA311 (3-1-1 or 804-646-7000) to submit a service request.
David Seidel
David Seidel is Radio IQ's News Director.
