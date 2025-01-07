Water distribution sites announced in Richmond
The city of Richmond has announced ten locations for bottled water distribution.
Here is the complete announcement:
As of 9:00 a.m., the City of Richmond continues work to restore water production. The water plant systems are stabilizing and are likely to progress to water production early afternoon. Residents are urged to continue conserving water when possible. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect for residents with water. Until the Advisory is lifted, all residents should continue to boil water before consuming it.
The City of Richmond's Human Services portfolio has partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross to continue distributing bottled water in high priority areas — including homeless services providers, public housing, and residences that house older adults. Targeted outreach and distribution to areas of high need and vulnerable populations will continue.
Bottled water distribution sites across the city will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
|Broad Rock Library
|4820 Old Warwick Road
|West End Library
|5420 Patterson Avenue
|Hickory Hill Community Center
|3000 Belt Boulevard
|Bellemeade Community Center
|1800 Lynhaven Avenue
|Midtown Green
|2401 W Leigh Street
|Pine Camp Community Center
|4901 Old Brook Road
|Randolph Community Center
|1415 Grayland Avenue
|Westover Hills Community Center
|1301 Jahnke Road
|East End District Initiative (EDI)
|701 North 25th Street
|Southside Plaza
|4100 Hull Street Road
“We have navigated crises before, and I know we will get through this together,” said Mayor Danny Avula. “Today, I’m asking residents to be patient and continue conserving water so our teams can keep working to serve our neighbors experiencing the greatest need.”
The City will communicate new information as it becomes available through rva.gov and its social media pages. As a reminder, residents experiencing emergencies should call 9-1-1 and can call RVA311 (3-1-1 or 804-646-7000) to submit a service request.