Water distribution sites announced in Richmond

The city of Richmond has announced ten locations for bottled water distribution.

Here is the complete announcement:

As of 9:00 a.m., the City of Richmond continues work to restore water production. The water plant systems are stabilizing and are likely to progress to water production early afternoon. Residents are urged to continue conserving water when possible. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect for residents with water. Until the Advisory is lifted, all residents should continue to boil water before consuming it.

The City of Richmond's Human Services portfolio has partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross to continue distributing bottled water in high priority areas — including homeless services providers, public housing, and residences that house older adults. Targeted outreach and distribution to areas of high need and vulnerable populations will continue.

Bottled water distribution sites across the city will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:



Broad Rock Library

4820 Old Warwick Road

West End Library

5420 Patterson Avenue

Hickory Hill Community Center

3000 Belt Boulevard

Bellemeade Community Center

1800 Lynhaven Avenue

Midtown Green

2401 W Leigh Street

Pine Camp Community Center

4901 Old Brook Road

Randolph Community Center

1415 Grayland Avenue

Westover Hills Community Center

1301 Jahnke Road

East End District Initiative (EDI)

701 North 25th Street

Southside Plaza

4100 Hull Street Road



“We have navigated crises before, and I know we will get through this together,” said Mayor Danny Avula. “Today, I’m asking residents to be patient and continue conserving water so our teams can keep working to serve our neighbors experiencing the greatest need.”

The City will communicate new information as it becomes available through rva.gov and its social media pages. As a reminder, residents experiencing emergencies should call 9-1-1 and can call RVA311 (3-1-1 or 804-646-7000) to submit a service request.