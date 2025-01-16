Republicans push for 'opportunity scholarships,' but Democratic leadership is a no right now

Republicans are hoping to give low-income families money for private schooling. However, some powerful Democrats are against the plan.

Virginia Opportunity Scholarships would provide $5,000 scholarships for 10,000 low-income families.

Senator Emily Jordan is a Republican from Isle of Wight County who says this plan will not take a penny from existing education funding.

"So, if a dollar from this opportunity scholarship can help them get transportation to an additional learning lesson, an enhancement, tutoring or the ability to enroll in any program that's going to enhance their intellectual abilities and plot the course for their future; who are we to say no," Jordan asks. "Who are we to say no?”

One person who says no is the chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, Louise Lucas.

"Taking money from public education for vouchers. That's kind of like a non-starter for me," she says.

This issue is at the top of the agenda for Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who’s hopeful he can move forward despite opposition from the Senate Finance Chairwoman.

"I encourage everyone. Call your delegate. Call your senator. Make a time to come see them," the governor says. "Ask your friends to do this, and let's work together to make sure that everyone understands the full power that a Virginia Opportunity Scholarship can unlock."

Youngkin included funding for the opportunity scholarships in his budget, although members of the General Assembly are about to put together their own proposal for balancing the books.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.