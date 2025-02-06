Legislation creating a marijuana marketplace continues to make progress, but will Youngkin sign it?

Last year, Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed a bill that would have created a way for people to sell marijuana in Virginia. Now, lawmakers are planning to send a similar bill to his desk again.

Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but nobody has a license to sell it. That's why Democrats are moving forward with a bill that would create 600 business licenses for an adult-use marketplace. Delegate Paul Krizek is a Democrat from Fairfax County who introduced the House version of the bill now under consideration in the Senate. He says the governor should sign it.

"You can't act like this is 1975. We're in 2025, and we've got to address this. We don't want an illicit market to get any stronger," Krizek says. "It's time to get safe, regulated products out, and we're going to give you one more chance. And this could be your legacy if you do it right."

All that marijuana would be regulated and taxed, creating an extra $88 million of new revenue each year by 2031. The Senate version of the bill was introduced by Senator Aaron Rouse, a Democrat from Virginia Beach.

"Looking for relief for our transportation priorities, educational priorities as well. It's a smart move," Rouse explains. "I think the governor should understand as well, the Commonwealth has already legalized marijuana in 2019 and 2020. So, we have to finish the job, and the governor should do his."

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed a similar bill last year, and he's already signaled a willingness to veto it again this year – although Democrats are hopeful they'll have more luck with a new governor next year.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.