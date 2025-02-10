Youngkin declares state of emergency in advance of winter storm

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Monday in advance of a winter storm.

Snowfall is expected to begin early Tuesday and last into Wednesday. The National Weather Service will put Winter Storm Warnings into effect Tuesday morning for nearly most of the Radio IQ listening area, with the exception of Far Southwest Virginia. Two to six inches of snow is expected across much of the state, with the highest amounts north of Interstate 64. Sleet, freezing rain and rain will also mix in, especially in areas south of U. S. Route 460.

Youngkin encouraged Virginians to prepare for weather impacts and potential power outages.

Here is the complete announcement:

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today declared a state of emergency in advance of the impending winter weather. He is urging all Virginians to take preparatory actions and heed the warnings from their local and state officials.

“With another round of winter weather across the state this week forecasted to bring heavy snow and ice, I am declaring a state of emergency so we can move resources around the state,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I urge all Virginians to monitor your local forecast and to prepare for possible impacts to roadways and infrastructure beginning overnight Monday throughout Tuesday.”

The National Weather Service forecasts are predicting areas of accumulating snow, freezing rain, ice, and excessive rainfall that could cause flooding, power outages, and hazardous travel conditions. To coordinate the state’s response activities, the Virginia Emergency Support Team will be activated.

If having to travel during the storm, drivers are reminded to do the following:

Use headlights. Increasing your visibility helps you to avoid slick and dangerous spots on the road, as well as helps other drivers see you better.

Slow your speed. Though state police works closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to identify problem areas on Virginia’s highways during a winter storm, drivers still must drive for conditions. Slowing your speed gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash. Drive your vehicle based on your ability to properly maintain control of your vehicle.

Don’t tailgate. You need increased stopping distance on slick road surfaces. Give yourself more space between vehicles traveling ahead of you to avoid rear end collisions.

Buckle Up. Most crashes that occur during winter weather are caused by vehicles sliding into guardrails, off the road or other vehicles. Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around the inside of your vehicle and suffering serious injury in a crash.

Check Your Vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is in good working order for the conditions. Fill up the tank in advance. Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid, tire tread, battery life, etc.

Don’t leave home without a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snack, cell phone charger and flashlight.

Personal Preparedness Actions

During a winter storm, stay off the roads as much as possible and only drive when absolutely necessary. Always give snowplows and responders the right of way.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal burning device inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any other partially enclosed area.

Snow shoveling is a known trigger for heart attacks. Always avoid overexertion when shoveling.

When severe weather occurs, plan to check on elderly or disabled neighbors and relatives.

If you must travel, know road conditions before you leave home. Visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov, check the 511 Virginia mobile app, or call 511 while in Virginia for information on road and traffic conditions.

Protect yourself from Frostbite. Hands, feet and face are the most commonly affected areas so wear a hat, mittens (which are warmer than gloves) and cover your mouth with a scarf to reduce heat loss.

Keep dry. Change out of wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat.

Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer or heavy clothing.

Prepare your home

Make sure your home is properly insulated

Check the weather stripping around your windows and doors

Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts

Have additional heat sources on hand in case of a power outages

Keep a fire extinguisher accessible

Replace the batteries in your Carbon Monoxide detector annually

Prepare your car

Batteries lose power as temperatures drop, be sure to have yours tested

Check your car’s antifreeze level

Have your radiator system serviced

Replace your car’s windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mix

Proactively replace your car’s worn tires and wiper blades

To help with visibility, clean off your car entirely – including your trunk, roof, windows and headlights

Please heed warnings to avoid travel. If you absolutely have to be on the roadway, prepare your vehicle and have a kit for you and your passengers. This could include items such as:

Blankets

Drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car, including pets

Boots

Basic first-aid kit

Warm coat and insulating layers (sweatpants, gloves, hat, socks,)

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Basic set of tools

Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Fire extinguisher

Cash

Items for children such as diapers, baby wipes, toys, etc.

Flashlight, with extra batteries

Hand warmers

Paper map

Portable smartphone power bank

Extra medication

Garbage bags

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel

To learn more about how to prepare yourself, your family, and your business for winter weather, visit www.vaemergency.gov/winter-weather. For real-time traffic conditions anywhere in the state, dial 5-1-1 or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

Power Outages

To report an outage, please contact your service provider

Check with your provider directly to determine repair schedules

For more information and tips on what actions to take during a power outage, please visit: https://www.ready.gov/power-outages

Emergency Alerts

These days, emergency alerts can reach you in so many ways–WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) come to your cell phone, EAS (Emergency Alert System) on TV and Radio, NOAA weather radio alerts, mobile apps and more. It’s important to have several different ways you can receive emergency alerts, and to be armed with the knowledge you need before an emergency happens.