After years of work, Virginia’s new gambling authority in limbo

Ever since Virginia expanded gambling options, legislators have been working to create a new state entity to regulate the industry. A bill to create a new Virginia Gaming Commission sailed out of subcommittee earlier this month only to be killed and instead have its language added to the budget.

It’s been two years since Senator Bryce Reeves and Delegate Paul Krizek started to develop a new state gambling authority, the Virginia Gaming Commission, or VGC. A massive state study was produced, it included details on who would manage what, where the money would go and who had oversight. And it would supply resources to those who fall victim to problem gambling.

Reeves, a Republican, said its stall out earlier this month comes down to one word: “Politics.”

Reeves restrained himself from using other words we can’t air on the radio, but he said failing to create the commission this year will create problems.

“We allow the bad players, the illegal games, to continue, to not be taxed, not be licensed, not be regulated which is a real problem," The Spotsylvania County Senator told Radio IQ. "We’re also not giving those entities like VDAC the ability to start that transformation to get to the VGC.”

The VDAC is a state ag board that currently manages charitable gaming. Charitable gaming - like BINGO- was among gambling options that were supposed to go under the new agency.

The effort isn’t totally dead; language to create the VGC is now in the Senate budget.

Krizek, a Democrat, said it’s being used as a negotiating tool as the House and Senate work to agree on a budget. And legislating in the budget, while frowned upon, isn’t uncommon. As to whether it's a good idea to put the VGC in the budget, especially after Governor Glenn Youngkin asked for it?

“Well, we’ll see if it's a good idea if we get it through," Krizek told Radio IQ. "And if it goes to the Governor then it was a good idea. And if it doesn’t, then it’s a bad idea.”

Budget negotiations are ongoing.

