Parking lot solar bill sparks more sniping over Clean Economy Act

Virginia is facing a deadline. By 2050, all electricity needs to come from carbon-free sources. That's a requirement of the Virginia Clean Economy Act of 2020.

Now members of the Senate are considering bills like one this week allowing local governments to require developers install solar panels on surface parking lots that have more than 100 spaces.

"This is a fine bill, 100 parking spots of solar," Republican Senator Mark Peake of Lynchburg said. "Do you think that is going to power a data center anywhere in the Commonwealth of Virginia? We've got to quit pasting over this problem with little, teeny, tiny Band-Aids. The underlying problem is the VCEA, and this body has to address it..

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell said Republicans are rejecting efforts to meet the goal.

"I'm starting to feel like if we were maybe 100 years ago, we'd be sitting here arguing about whether cars are a good thing because can't get rid of the horses. Who knows what's going to happen if we pave the roads," Surovell quipped. "There might be more water runoff. Maybe these people with these fast metal boxes might hit someone and hurt them. What are we going to do without all the manure? Folks, we've got to make some progress here."

The bill allowing local governments to require developers install solar panels in parking lots has now passed the Senate and the House. But Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin will have the ability to veto the bill.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.