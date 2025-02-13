© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wildlife Center seeks public help for injured and orphaned animals

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published February 13, 2025 at 5:34 PM EST
Spring brings hundreds of orphaned baby animals to the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
Wildlife Center of Virginia
Spring brings hundreds of orphaned baby animals to the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

As humans continue to build roads and housing in once wild places, more animals are getting hurt. Last year, the Wildlife Center of Virginia cared for a record 4,000 of them, and this year its president, Meg Gammage-Tucker, is asking for public assistance.

“Our wildlife staff, our rehab staff, our front desk staff can give great advice about what to do when you find a baby bunny, for example.”

And for those willing to step up on a regular basis, she says, the center offers training for wildlife rehabilitation. Volunteers will learn how to provide food, medicine and a place where injured animals can get their strength back before release. She adds that you don’t need a big home to do the job. Patients may be as small as hummingbirds.

“Our veterinarians have operated on hummingbirds’ broken wings and got them rehabilitated to be returned. A lot of home rehabbers are going to do small mammals, snakes, small songbirds – that kind of thing.”

Gammage-Tucker warns it’s a 24/7 life that rarely pays, but it’s a rewarding commitment of the heart.

For more information go to https://wildlifecenter.org/advice
or call 540-942-9453. Staff at the Wildlife Center of Virginia are available seven days a week, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, to assist with wildlife issues. Center veterinarians are also on call after hours for wildlife emergencies.
Tags
News Local News
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
See stories by Sandy Hausman