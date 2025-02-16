Heavy rains bring flooding to Southwest Virginia. 60 people evacuated in Richlands

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is known.

Update Feb.16 10:15 a.m.:

A spokesperson with Virginia Department of Emergency Management said there have been over 100 rescues so far in VA as a result of flooding in the past 24 hours.

Original story:

Heavy rains Saturday swept through Virginia, causing creeks and rivers to swell. The National Weather Service issued a flood emergency alert for Tazewell County along the Clinch River and flood warnings throughout Southwest Virginia.

In Tazewell County, about 60 people were evacuated near the Clinch River, according to Richlands police chief Ron Holt. Holt said weather predictions are forecasting water levels on the Clinch to continue to go down, despite increased rain throughout Sunday. Swiftwater rescue teams from Virginia Beach and Bristol are on site assisting local fire and rescue departments.

An emergency shelter has opened for residents at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency warning Saturday, and has extended the warning until 8:00 a.m. Sunday. The Clinch River reached 16 feet Saturday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

There are also reports of heavy flooding in Buchanan County, in Hurley and Grundy, where a swiftwater rescue team is assisting in rescues, according to a Facebook post from Chesterfield Fire and Rescue. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office announced two emergency shelters have opened, at Riverview Elementary School and Grundy Presbyterian Church are open as shelters, as of 5:14 p.m. Saturday evening.

Both Tazewell and Buchanan counties are near the Kentucky and West Virginia State lines, which also experienced life threatening flood situations. One man has died in Kentucky in the floodwaters, according to the Associated Press.

Other counties across Southwest Virginia faced flood warnings and road closures as a result of flooding, mudslides and rock slides. It's not known at this time how many residents across the Commonwealth have been affected by flooding. A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said they are "actively involved in gaining situational awareness of current flooded areas and our teams are on the ground and engaged in supporting local responses."

19,000 people across Virginia are without power as of Sunday morning, according to the website poweroutage.us.