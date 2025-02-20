State lawmakers consider additional protections for federal contractors

Members of the General Assembly are debating ways to protect Virginians from reductions to the federal workforce.

Federal contractors are facing an uncertain future as the Trump administration moves forward with efforts to slash spending. That's why members of the General Assembly are considering an effort that would extend unemployment benefits to federal contractors.

Senator Mark Obenshain is a Republican from Rockingham County who spoke against the bill.

"The people of America and yes notwithstanding the denial that we seem to be in, they're sick and tired of federal government waste, corruption and fraud," Obenshain says. "And the tide is turning. It turned nationally, and it's going to turn in Virginia."

Senator Jeremy McPike is a Democrat from Prince William County who says he doesn't like the flippant attitude of some of the senators who spoke in opposition to the bill.

"It's unbelievable some of the words being spoken about our Virginians families and their kids and the dominoes it impacts. It's not just numbers of largess and excess," McPike says. "One third of all these workers are veterans who wore the cloth of this country, who decided to continue that service because they are proud of what they do, they're proud of the dedication they bring."

Senators are also considering an emergency clause, which could make the unemployment benefits available immediately although that would require a supermajority vote.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.