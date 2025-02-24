Cardinal Conversation: Virginia's growing Amish population... and buggy collisions
Virginia's Amish population has been growing steadily over the past decade, mostly as a result of migration from the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area.
With more of the horse-drawn buggies favored by the Amish traveling on rural roads in the state, collisions with motor vehicles are increasing. Ralph Berrier Junior wrote about the issue for Cardinal News, and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.