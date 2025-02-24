E-Recycling event upcoming in Roanoke

A search of the internet can provide a general listing of local companies who accept things from cleaning products and pesticides, to automotive products, paints, and batteries.

Carilion Clinic The drive-thru event makes it quick and simple to safely dispose of unwanted electronic items.

Finding a place to get rid of unwanted electronics is not always as easy. But on Saturday, March 8, Carilion Clinic will be holding their “Electronics Recycling Day”. It will be at 2823 Franklin Road Southwest and run from 7:30am to 1:00pm.

Marina Sotelo, is Carilion’s Sustainability Program Manager. She says this event is offered to the community as part of Carilion’s overall sustainability efforts, “We just feel it’s important to keep people from putting these on the curb, where they go and end up in a landfill. They can become leached. They can pollute the soil. We’re always looking back to connect it to health. And so, there’s a lot of health impacts. This is a good way to recycle it.”

It’s also a great way to avoid the fees that can be attached from some waste disposal services.

Sotelo explains the process is quick and easy, “There’s no fee involved. Drive up and we will take it out of your car for you. All you got to do is load it up and get there.”

You can find a detailed list of items that will be accepted on Carilion’s Facebook Event page.

And a note of disclosure-- Carilion Clinic is a financial supporter of Radio IQ.