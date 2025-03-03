Lawmakers press for better education behind bars

Educational opportunities vary widely from one prison to the next, with some offering basic literacy classes or GED programs and others making it possible to earn college credits. Often prisoners can’t get in, because demand is too great. In the House of Delegates, Democrat Betsy Carr and Republican Carrie Coyner agreed every prison should offer the same courses and wait times should be limited. They recruited two law students from the University of Virginia to help make that happen.

"That’s a process that included policy research, bill drafting and direct advocacy at the General Assembly, says

second-year student Tyler Dougherty. He and colleague Justin Haywood argue this state has to do more for prisoners.

"Right now, there are 4,000 inmates in Virginia prisons that read below an 8th grade level, and that’s the proficiency that is base-line essential for virtually all employment," Dougherty explains.

The Carr/Coyner bill creates a task force to design a program to promote literacy , offer classes to prepare for the equivalent of a high school diploma and instruction for those who want an associate’s degree, certificates and licenses – all by 2030. Inmates could not be made to wait more than five years for a spot, and many courses would be offered through community colleges. The measure now awaits a signature from the governor.