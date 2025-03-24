Cardinal Conversation: Trump tariffs and jobs in Virginia
Countries affected by the Trump administration's tariffs are responding with tariffs of their own against products from the U.S. And those retaliatory actions are largely aimed at products from rural areas where support for Donald Trump is strong — possibly with the hope that voters there will pressure the president to change course.
National media outlets have identified places where jobs may be at risk from the tariffs, and they include many in Southwest and Southside Virginia. Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News had studied the data and he talked about it with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.