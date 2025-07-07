© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: Small, private schools are struggling, including some in Virginia

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Many small, private colleges are struggling financially across the country, and Virginia is no exception. Cardinal News education reporter Lisa Rowan has written about how a couple of schools in the state are trying to work through their fiscal challenges.

She spoke with Fred Echols about Averett University in Danville, where past financial mismanagement has left the school in technical default on $13 million in bond debt.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols