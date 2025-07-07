Cardinal Conversation: Small, private schools are struggling, including some in Virginia
Many small, private colleges are struggling financially across the country, and Virginia is no exception. Cardinal News education reporter Lisa Rowan has written about how a couple of schools in the state are trying to work through their fiscal challenges.
She spoke with Fred Echols about Averett University in Danville, where past financial mismanagement has left the school in technical default on $13 million in bond debt.
