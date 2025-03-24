UVA faculty, alumni and students push back against decision to ditch Division of DEI

After the University of Virginia's governing board voted to get rid of diversity, equity and inclusion, Governor Glenn Youngkin went on Fox News to declare that DEI is done, but the school is facing considerable backlash from students, alumni and faculty members. About 50 of them wrote to the administration, calling the decision shameful, racist or fascist, and some have threatened to withhold donations.

Professors Eric Ramirez-Weaver and Alicia Lopez-Opere crafted a statement for the faculty senate, stressing support for the core values of DEI.

“We wanted to come up with some kind of resolution to shore up or extend the kind of work that was already underway," Ramirez-Weaver explains.

Faculty senate members will begin voting on the resolution this week and expressed confidence it would be approved.

“Nobody seems to have any qualms about diversity. Everyone agrees," Ramirez-Weaver says. "We need as many Virginians as possible to be the best Virginia we can possibly be.”

And he was encouraged when University President Jim Ryan assured professors that UVA would continue to support diversity, equity and inclusion in permissible forms.

“We are seeing the programs that are vital + reconfigured and moved into different offices. That is a perfect opportunity to make it even better.”

But critics noted the university was built by slaves, and in 2017 white supremacists had marched across the campus with torches, shouting Nazi slogans. They argued UVA had a special obligation to resist threats over diversity, equity and inclusion.