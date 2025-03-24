Youngkin announces over 200 budget amendments

Virginia legislators came together to form a conference budget before leaving Richmond last month. But on Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his requested amendments to that budget.

Youngkin told reporters he has offered up more than 200 amendments to the 2025 budget. Bound by a Democratically-controlled legislature who he’ll have to work with one more time before leaving office at the end of the year, Youngkin said his amendments reflect earlier compromises.

“Everyone around the table will need to take a little less than what they want, but still, there is a substantial increase in so many areas,” Youngkin said.

The governor said his amendments reflected three key points: $1 billion in new tax relief, incremental funding increases to core services like schools, police and localities and an expanded cushion he said may be needed as President Donald Trump whittles away at federal workers who live and pay taxes in Virginia.

“There may be economic dislocation as he restores this fiscal responsibility so needed in Washington,” Youngkin said.

To that end, he set aside hundreds of millions of dollars for Virginia’s so-called "rainy day fund," bringing its total to a record high $5 billion.

It’s a cushion Virginia’s Democrats fear we may need. In a statement, Democratic House Speaker Don Scott said, “Trump is destroying Virginia’s economy, hurting workers and decimating healthcare and our schools.”

Additional details about his budget amendments were not yet available Monday afternoon.

But Youngkin did say he kept $50 million in requested funds to support Helene recovery in Southwest Virginia. Youngkin said he amended that request to include other localities who suffered from flooding caused by storms in late February.

"It's a really good overall amendment to support Southwest Virginia," he said.

Youngkin also said he expected good news on the region's request for federal support this week, but he warned issues might arise.

"That's why this budget amendment is so important — to give these folks some support," he added.

Legislators will return to Richmond next week to consider Youngkin’s budget amendments.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.