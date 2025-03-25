Roanoke Valley welcomes its first electric buses

The sound of air brakes and a few beeps as the wheelchair ramp unfurled were really the only noises this particular electric bus made – virtually silent when it rolled away carrying Roanoke officials and representatives from Valley Metro – the public transportation authority in the Roanoke Valley.

The buses were funded through both state and federal grants and are fully battery powered. They can be charged at any standard charging station, and Valley Metro says they’ll improve its service reliability.

General Manager Kevin Price says the move – which has been in the works for several years – is just an expansion of what the service already provides.

New electric buses are now operational in the Roanoke Valley. City leaders were on hand... with the obligatory Electric Slide... to celebrate the city's first electric buses. We'll have more details on All Things Considered. @City_of_Roanoke pic.twitter.com/IpCKJgdUVk — WVTF & RADIO IQ (@WVTFRADIOIQ) March 25, 2025

“Including clean diesel and now – all-electric buses to do our part in the emissions and reduce our carbon footprint for the valley," Price says. "So, we’re proud and we’re ready to move forward, and we’ll see how these electric buses do and maybe we expand to more in the future.”

A handful of localities across the state have added or are working to add electric buses to their fleet. The city of Charlottesville purchased two of them back in January, for example. Blacksburg Transit also operates a handful of electric buses. Several school divisions in Virginia have acquired electric school buses, too.

Nick Gilmore / Radio IQ The buses, manufactured by a company in California and driven across the country to Roanoke, can be recharged at any standard charging station.

As for Roanoke, leaders there are very excited to slide into the electric future… including Mayor Joe Cobb.

“Cue it! Alright folks, look right this way… Let’s welcome our new, electric bus!”