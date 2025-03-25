Students protest as Virginia Tech dissolves office that promoted diversity and inclusion

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has voted to dissolve the university’s Office for Inclusive Strategy and Excellence — formerly known as the Office for Diversity and Inclusion. The move was part of new guidelines the board approved in response to President Donald Trump’s executive action that called for an end to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at publicly-funded colleges and universities.

The resolution also says Virginia Tech students and employees will not be required to undergo training, education, coursework “or other pedagogy involving diversity, equity or inclusion.”

Senior Emon Green, who serves as the Political Action Chair of Virginia Tech's NAACP chapter, said when students learned about the board's vote, many appeared disappointed and expressed concern for what the impacts could be to students and faculty on campus as a result. "I saw people crying. It hurts to see that."

Students organized a march on campus to protest the board's resolution on Tuesday. Green said he thinks there were more than a thousand people at the march. "That was the most amazing, beautiful thing I've ever seen on this campus. I think people are inspired."

Two board members voted against the resolution, including Edward Baine, rector of the Board of Visitors, and Anna James.

“I’ve been on this board for eight years and I’m really proud of the work we have done to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone who comes to this campus. And I really think this resolution; we’re taking a step backwards,” James said.

Nancy Dye, the chair of the board’s Academic, Research, and Student Affairs Committee, which drafted the resolution, said she disagreed with James' criticism, saying the language they wrote is in keeping with the legal definitions of Title VI.

“As President John F. Kennedy said in 1963, ‘simple justice requires that public funds to which all taxpayers of all races, colors and national origins contribute not be spent in any fashion which encourages, entrenches, subsidizes or results in racial, color or national origin discrimination.’ So, I just want to assure everyone that this is what this is based on.”

Rachel Miles, president of the Faculty Senate, also spoke at the meeting, saying she opposed the resolution. “I’ve had a lot of comments from faculty about how this office has really benefited them and benefited their students by extension,” Miles said. “And I just wanted to speak up on the record on behalf of the faculty.”

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said this is a tumultuous time for higher education in the U.S.

“We’re committed to uphold the law when it comes to discrimination based on protected identities. The interpretation of those laws has shifted in recent years and months, and we must shift accordingly as we have with every new administration in Washington,” Sands said in the meeting, adding that instead of entering a legal fight over the Trump administration’s interpretations of Title IV, he said he believes “there is another path for Virginia Tech that will allow our institution to maintain its momentum by making adjustments that accommodate the current interpretations of the law.”

Sands said there will be a public meeting in April to discuss these and other changes to the university.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors also voted to increase tuition and fees by 2.9%, in addition to a 4.4% increase in room and board. The board also voted to stop plans to build their student life village, which would have created residential and dining space for 5,000 students on campus.