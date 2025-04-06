Thousands protest around the state, including hundreds in Staunton

It wasn't hard to find the action in downtown Staunton Saturday. Hundreds of people brought signs like Hands Off My Future, Orange Lies Matter, Felons Belong in Prison and a quote from Ruth Bader Ginsberg: When Injustice Becomes Law, Resistance Becomes Duty.

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ

"I always thought this was only something that could happen in another country," said one protester. "I'm shocked that it's happening in our country, so we have to fight back."

"I think we are rapidly devolving into a dystopia, and it needs to stop," said another.

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ

"I'm doing this for not only my gene4ration but the next two generations — my kids and my grandkids. It can't go on this way."

"I'm sick and tired of fascism taking over our country!"

"It's a shame. They're getting away with crime, and they're gutting our government."

The crowd cheered a group of older ladies in black dresses with white pearls who demanded, in song, that their congressman, Ben Cline, stand up to Trump.

"Just do your job. Just do your job. Just do your job please Mr. Cline," they sang to the tune of When the Saints Go Marching In. "Oh, how I want to be in that number when you finally find your spine."

Organizers used the occasion to campaign for candidate Abigail Spanberger for governor and to promote protests at Ben Cline's office on Tuesday afternoons.