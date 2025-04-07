© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Cardinal Conversation: Virginia projects halted after federal funding omitted

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:29 AM EDT

Because Congress failed to pass a federal budget for fiscal 2025, tens of millions of dollars for community projects in Virginia will not materialize.

The money would have helped to pay for things like road improvements, emergency communications systems, water quality projects and health care infrastructure.

Elizabeth Beyer is one of a team of seven reporters at Cardinal News covering the story.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
