Cardinal Conversation: Virginia projects halted after federal funding omitted
Because Congress failed to pass a federal budget for fiscal 2025, tens of millions of dollars for community projects in Virginia will not materialize.
The money would have helped to pay for things like road improvements, emergency communications systems, water quality projects and health care infrastructure.
Elizabeth Beyer is one of a team of seven reporters at Cardinal News covering the story.
