MVP asks federal government for permission to build a new gas compressor station in Montgomery County

The Mountain Valley Pipeline has submitted an application to the federal government to build a new compressor station in Montgomery County and expand three existing compressors in West Virginia.

According to documents filed Thursday with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, MVP says the expansion, called MVP Boost, is necessary because of an increased demand to ship more gas. The pipeline company says they want to increase their capacity to about 2.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily, which is 30% more than what they can currently ship on the mainline.

Some Montgomery County residents have concerns about air quality and light pollution, said Crystal Mello, an organizer with the group Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights.

“You should ask for protections, like sound protections, light protections, but none of that’s gonna happen if you’re not bringing those concerns to the table,” said Mello.

Mello, who lives in Montgomery County, is organizing a meeting in the community room at the Meadowbrook public library on November 24 for residents who have concerns about the proposed compressor station.

MVP said they have held public meetings and mailed information to residents near the proposed project, which is in Elliston along Route 460 near the Roanoke County line.

MVP has asked FERC for a decision by November 2026, and anticipates the project could be completed in 2028.

A spokesperson for MVP, Shawn Day, said in an email that they plan to also file an air permit with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for MVP Boost.

The company has not yet submitted paperwork for a permit, according to Irina Calos, spokesperson with DEQ.

MVP is not required to obtain any local land use permits requirements from Montgomery County, said Jennifer Harris, spokesperson for Montgomery County.

“They would be preempted by federal law. A natural gas compressor station would be allowed by right if FERC gives approval,” Harris said.

MVP Boost is separate from another project MVP is seeking to do in Pittsylvania County, called MVP Southgate.

