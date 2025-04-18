MVP developers submit application for Southgate pipeline to Virginia agency

MVP Southgate website A map of the proposed MVP Southgate route

The developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline submitted a permit application for a proposed new phase of their project, called MVP Southgate.

The application was posted on the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, one of the agencies that reviews permits that cross water.

MVP stated in the application they also plan to file permits with the Army Corps of Engineers, The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

MVP Southgate would not be built near any seawater or marine habitat. Jessica Sims with Appalachian Voices, explains that state permitting rules say that Joint Permit Applications originate with the VMRC before they are filed with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

MVP Southgate would cross several streams and rivers, and developers are seeking approval for both trenching and drilling methods for the crossings.

The pipeline would begin in Pittsylvania County, where the MVP that was completed last year ends, and continue from there into North Carolina. That state already denied a water permit request in 2021, when MVP submitted an earlier version of their project.