More Roanoke City school buildings to get solar panels

Six Roanoke city school locations recently got rooftop solar panels. The project has been so financially successful, though, the school division announced Tuesday it will be expanded to another eleven school sites.

Through what’s called a power purchase agreement with no up-front cost, the school system is expected to save more than $46 million over the next 35 years.

"By investing in clean energy and improving our facilities, we are not only protecting our environment but also creating new opportunities for hands-on learning and long term savings," superintendent Verletta White said.

The project is a partnership with Secure Solar Futures. That company's CEO, Anthony Smith, said the efficiency of the installations can be increased with roof restoration products to reflect more sunlight. Smith said the energy production of the six earlier installations is right in line with projections. And due to recent rate increases from Appalachian Power, the cost savings was even bigger.

“We expected a cost savings, of course," White noted. "But the amount of cost savings has really exceeded our expectations.”

The second phase of the project is expected to start this spring and be complete by the end of the year.

