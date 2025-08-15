Virginia's veterinary teaching hospital hosts students from around the world

Each morning, student interns and veterinarians like Miranda Bridges gather in the Wildlife Center’s conference room to discuss the status of today’s patients.

“Northern Cardinal 2795 – we’re looking for signs of feather growth. There is some growth, but the feathers are still small. Okay. We also grabbed blood from red-tailed hawk 2300 and will be able to release as long as the blood work looks good. Yay!”

For Simon Wray, an undergraduate hoping to attend veterinary school, it’s amazing to learn about medical procedures that allow animals to survive again in the wild.

“They essentially transplanted feathers from a deceased great horned owl that matched really well with the healthy one. They use epoxy to connect the feathers. Eventually they will molt those feathers and grow new ones, but for the meantime it’s a really effective fix, and they had it on its way – it was flying silent right after that and went on to be released.”

He’s also delighted in caring for fawns.

“They start off getting bottle fed six times a day, and then eventually they get to the point where they’re only fed once or twice a day. Then they’ll wean off formula completely and move out into the deer yards with plants and trimmings that we get from the woods to kind of emulate what they’re going to be eating in the wild.”

Yasmin Nader has come from her home in Brazil to study wildlife before she completes five years of veterinary training.

“I’ve never worked with wildlife before. I did primarily exotic pets and zoo medicine, and I’ve been following the Wildlife Center on social media.”

Living in a student dorm near the Waynesboro center, she marvels at the variety of animals in Virginia.

“We see animals everywhere, like in the backyard of our house – deer all the time, a lot of birds, a lot of cottontails, and that is really different from where I’m from, because it’s like a really urban place, and I just don’t see that much wildlife.”

And on the job she was thrilled to care for a young osprey with a wingspan of nearly six feet.

“It was found swimming. It’s not supposed to be swimming, so it probably just went to get a fish, wasn’t able to do it, didn’t know how to get out of the water, and it was just brought to our care.”

Fortunately, the bird proved healthy and ready for release, something hospital manager Jess Ransier says is as exciting for students as it is for the animals – especially young bears.

“Our students occasionally get to witness that, and I would say that’s usually the most profound thing I’ve ever seemed them react to, just because they’re in awe of how big they are and just how much they’ve grown.”

For Annika Patton, coming here from Minnesota is the capstone of a lifelong love for animals.

“We have the raptor center in Minnesota, and I used to have my birthday parties there, because I was a bit of a raptor nerd, so it’s amazing to get to work with them now here.”

And Rebecca Reitano says she’s finally getting her critter fix.

“My dad had severe animal allergies. My entire childhood I couldn’t have any pets, and that’s all I wanted. When I was in 6th grade I had the opportunity to get a hamster, and I made insane presentations, slide shows and statistics about why I should get a hamster.”

Today, the Wildlife Center gives her opportunities she didn’t dream she might have.

“I have helped with anesthesia. I’ve assisted with surgeries. I’ve administered fluids, and I’ve learned how to draw medications.”

Students are not paid for their work but get free room and board along with valuable experience in caring for wildlife – something few university programs offer.