Advocates want Youngkin to sign African American studies bill; they say it aligns with his first EO

Governor Glenn Youngkin is considering a bill that would expand African American Studies in Virginia public schools.

In his first executive order back in 2022, newly-inaugurated Governor Glenn Youngkin said Virginia must equip teachers to teach "the entirety of history – both good and bad." That's why Democratic Delegate David Reid of Loudoun County says the governor should sign his bill allowing students to count African American Studies toward graduation requirements.

"And now, I think he feels very much like he has to be subservient to the anti-DEI stuff that is coming from Trump and from Washington," Reid says. "And he's probably personally conflicted about what he made in his statements in Executive Order 1 and what he feels he is allowed to do now."

Earlier this month, members of the General Assembly rejected an amendment from the governor to slap a reenactment clause on the bill – forcing lawmakers to start over again next year. Senator Lamont Bagby is a Democrat from Henrico who says that's unnecessary.

"Oftentimes reenactment clauses are put on things that are almost ready to go but need a little bit of work. But this is cut and dry," Bagby says. "It's not like this needs additional work. It is what it is. Either you believe African American history should be taught in our classrooms or you don't."

Governor Youngkin is expected to make a decision before the end of next week.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.