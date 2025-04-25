"I'm not backing down" Virginia GOP LG candidate denies link to porn account, won't step down after request from Youngkin

Governor Glenn Youngkin asked his party’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor to step down Friday morning, but he's refusing to do so.

Former conservative radio host John Reid became Virginia Republican's nominee just days earlier when the only other candidate dropped out over health concerns. He's also the Commonwealth's first openly gay statewide candidate.

Reid told Radio IQ early Friday that Youngkin called him to say he'd seen an online account that shared his Instagram handle and posted “salacious pictures." The since-deleted Tumblr account reportedly showed graphic sexual images of other people but not the candidate himself.

"Have I seen porn? Yes. Have I had one-night stands? Yes? Why am I the candidate who has to answer these questions?" Reid asked in a video posted to his own social media Friday afternoon. "It's because I'm openly gay and have never bowed down to the establishment."

"I won't back down," Reid said, promising to stay in the race.

Please watch and listen intently and hear the facts of the matter! Official Statement!!! pic.twitter.com/q5MxSorBZ9 — John Reid (@JohnReid4VA) April 25, 2025

Reid also denied any links to the account and said he’s long been a target for “malicious and salacious lies.” In the video, Reid said he's faced "non-stop harassment and vulgar threats calling my life an abomination. Saying I'm a degenerate and attacking my partner of eight years and attacking my family."

Reid said what played out Friday was his worst fear, and he did not expect the governor to make such a request.

"The Governor was made aware late Thursday of the disturbing online content,” a spokesperson for Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC told Radio IQ. "Friday morning, in a call with Mr. Reid, the Governor asked him to step down as the Lt. Governor nominee."

A person familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified told Radio IQ the request from Youngkin was only linked to the social media account and not Reid’s sexuality. There were no fears for how an openly gay man might impact conservative turn out or fundraising.

But former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman disagreed. Riggleman represented Virginia’s 5th District until he officiated a gay wedding. Bob Good launched a primary challenge, running heavily on Riggleman's support for same-sex marriage, and won.

"Asking John to step aside is not about John doing bad things, it's about him being gay and that's such a shame," Riggleman told Radio IQ.

Reid was no stranger to controversy in his long-running spot atop Virginia’s conservative talk radio circuit. Among his previous targets was former Democratic House of Delegates candidate Susanna Gibson. Reid used his platform to call the one-time candidate and health worker a “whore” after videos of her having sex with her husband were found online.

"It's a real shame that someone's sexuality is weaponized against them," Gibson told Radio IQ in a phone interview. "It's a horrible feeling and a particular kind of personal violation that no one deserves to experience."

Republican Party of Virginia chair and state Senator Mark Peake told Radio IQ he hadn’t yet seen the photos and was unaware of their content. He did say if Reid were to step down, he’d call a meeting of the RPV central committee to pick a method to replace him.

If Reid does not step down, he’ll remain the party’s nominee.

Attempts to reach the campaigns of current Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares, both of whom would appear on the ballot alongside Reid, were not returned.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.