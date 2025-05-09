This year's campaign season has already started. And yes, that means ads

Yes, it's starting. The television ads. Maybe you've already seen one for the Republican candidate for governor, Winsome Earle-Sears. She has no opposition in the June primary, but this week, her campaign announced a seven-figure ad buy in Richmond and Hampton Roads, plus digital platforms. Republican operative Chris Saxman says the early ad buy might be a show of weakness.

"I think it shows probably that Winsome is down more than they want to be at this point since she's behind in money," Saxman says. "Spending it now is probably out of necessity."

Democrats are also starting to pay up for ad space. Former Delegate Jay Jones is a candidate in the party’s primary for attorney general. This week, his campaign announced the first ad buy of his campaign against Henrico prosecutor Shannon Taylor.

"Is she three or four weeks in money behind him, or is she a couple of weeks in money behind him? And of course, that can be very decisive in this because if she's not up on television until, say, two weeks out, it would be a much more uphill battle for her," says Democratic operative Ben Tribbett. "If he has one more week of ads than her in the month of May, it won't be that big of a deal."

He adds most candidates will start with network television time in the Roanoke, Norfolk and Richmond media markets, along with some cable spots in Northern Virginia. As Election Day approaches, he says, watch for the campaigns to start buying more expensive, traditional network programming in NOVA.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.