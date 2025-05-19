Cardinal Conversation: The state of Virginia's farms
Agriculture is Virginia's largest private industry. It contributes $80 billion per year to the state's economy despite the challenges of weather, market uncertainties and many other factors.
There are 39,000 farms in Virginia, a number that's held steady for the past five years after peaking at 45,000 a decade ago. They are predominantly family-owned.
Matt Busse with Cardinal News recently wrote about farming in Virginia and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.