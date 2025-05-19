© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: The state of Virginia's farms

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published May 19, 2025 at 4:22 AM EDT

Agriculture is Virginia's largest private industry. It contributes $80 billion per year to the state's economy despite the challenges of weather, market uncertainties and many other factors.

There are 39,000 farms in Virginia, a number that's held steady for the past five years after peaking at 45,000 a decade ago. They are predominantly family-owned.

Matt Busse with Cardinal News recently wrote about farming in Virginia and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols