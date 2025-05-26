Youngkin will leave office with a record number of vetoes

Governor Glenn Youngkin will leave office next year with at least one distinction among his predecessors.

More than 400 vetoes. That's not just breaking a record. It's demolishing it. Governor Glenn Youngkin has vetoed more bills than any other governor in Virginia history, and it's not even close. By way of contrast, when Tim Kaine was governor, he had to deal with an opposition party that controlled the General Assembly, and he had only 40 vetoes.

"The reason that I had 40 was because I really leaned on the amendment process and communication with the bill sponsors to try to find a way to make a good concept, good legislation," Kaine says.

Communicating with members about their bills or his amendments is not really part of this governor's MO, according to House and Senate Democrats who control the General Assembly. Republicans say Democrats made a concerted effort to send him a bunch of bills essentially daring him to veto them. Former Republican Governor George Allen says the relationship between the Executive Mansion and the Capitol has been hostile on a number of issues.

"Law enforcement, education, tax policy, social issues, health care – and it's been a contentious relationship," Allen says. "No doubt about it."

The previous veto record was held by Terry McAuliffe, who had 120. Youngkin has vetoed more than three times as many bills.

