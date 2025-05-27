Update: Boil Water Advisory expanded to more Richmond neighborhoods

Tuesday evening update:

A boil water notice in Richmond has been expanded. The new area includes some neighborhoods in Southside.

Here is the expansion announcement:

The City of Richmond, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, has expanded the localized Boil Water Advisory immediately and until further notice. This expansion now impacts residents served by the Cofer Road Tank on the Southside of the City, which includes residents in the orange area of the map below.

This map includes (among others) residents living in communities or portions of Commerce Road and Richmond Highway corridors, including communities of Ancarrow’s Landing, Bellemeade, Blackwell, Commerce Road Industrial Area, Hillside Court, Davee Gardens, Manchester, Oak Grove, and Windsor (NOT Windsor Farms).

The map adds to those covered in the prior announcement which includes (among others) Byrd Park, Brookland Park, Carver, Carytown, Chamberlayne, the Fan, Ginter Park, Jackson Ward, Laburnum Park, the Museum District, the North Side, Oregon Hill, Randolph, Scott’s Addition, VCU’s Monroe Park campus, and parts of the city center. (Please note Windsor Farms was incorrectly included in the prior announcement).

Original announcement:

City leaders in Richmond say a Boil Water Advisory is necessary for some neighborhoods there following an "operational issue" at the City Water Treatment Plant early Tuesday morning.

The news came after a statement from Mayor Danny Avula's office that said such measures wouldn't be necessary.

Richmond officials say high turbidity caused some filters to clog. This temporarily reduced water production, but they say safe system pressure levels were maintained.

The Boil Water Advisory is in place until further notice for areas serviced by the Ginter Park Tank. That includes Carytown, Jackson Ward and the Museum District.

Here's the entire press release from the city:

Richmond, VA — The City of Richmond, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, has issued a localized Boil Water Advisory immediately and until further notice for all residents served by the Ginter Park Tank, which includes residents in the orange area of the map below. The map includes (among others) Byrd Park, Brookland Park, Carver, Carytown, Chamberlayne, the Fan, Ginter Park, Jackson Ward, Laburnum Park, the Museum District, the North Side, Oregon Hill, Randolph, Scott’s Addition, VCU’s Monroe Park campus, Windsor Farms, and parts of the city center. Some customers in this area may experience a total loss of water service, while others may experience varying degrees of loss in water pressure. Impacted residents are encouraged to take conservation steps immediately, and boil water before consuming it. The list of impacted residents may also expand as water usage continues; residents in all neighborhoods are encouraged to conserve water and to stay up-to-date at rva.gov or on the City’s social media pages.

This advisory comes after the City’s Water Treatment Plant experienced an operational issue in the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 27, and after the water system had been restored to full production. The filters reclogged after running at full production for over an hour. The resulting issue diminished pressure in the distribution system and has impacted the Ginter Park Tank, which provides water to residents in the area shaded in orange on the map. However, officials continue to monitor the timeline to restore the affected tank to full water pressure and will issue additional updates or advisories if needed.

As a cautionary measure, all residents are asked to conserve water to ensure all needs are met during this time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates to our customers as new information becomes available.

City officials remain in close contact with the Virginia Health Department to assess and remedy the situation. Once the water pressure is back to normal in the impacted areas, Department of Public Utilities personnel will begin the process of flushing the system and subsequently lifting the Advisory.

The City will communicate new information as it becomes available through rva.gov and its social media pages (@rvagov on Instagram and on Facebook).

Below is a checklist for safe water use during this time:



Do not drink tap water during this boil water alert.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities.

Do not use ice made from water today. Discard the ice and sanitize the ice machine and/or ice trays.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Do not wash your dishes using tap water – use boiled water or use paper plates.

Do not wash your fruits and vegetables with tap water – use boiled or bottled water.

Do not brush your teeth with tap water -- use boiled or bottled water.

Do not cook with tap water, unless your food will be boiled vigorously for three minutes.

Temporary water conservation tips:

Eliminate or shorten shower times.

Avoid unnecessary toilet flushes.

Avoid washing clothes for as long as possible.

Postpone washing dishes if possible.

Check all faucets, shower heads and under cabinets for drips.



Please share this information with everyone in your household, local friends and family, and others who may have not received this advisory directly.

For more information on boil water advisories, visit the Virginia Department of Health Boil Water FAQs (click on “Information for Consumers.”) .

Impacted food service establishments should visit the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts’ guidance page (rhhd.gov/bwa-fse) for next steps.