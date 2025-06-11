Democratic AG candidates support review of Virginians pardoned by Trump

The Democratic candidates for Virginia Attorney General say they're open to reviewing criminal charges for Virginians pardoned by President Donald Trump.

According to Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney and Democratic Attorney General candidate Shannon Taylor, presidential pardons are supposed to be reserved for those who’ve shown remorse, been rehabilitated or have evidence proving actual innocence.

But she hasn’t seen either from those pardoned by President Donald Trump.

“There should be some aspect of review from state law enforcement and the state agency, like the Attorney General, to see if there’s a possibility of prosecuting a pardon defendant in the state court,” Taylor told Radio IQ.

Taylor noted Virginia’s AG doesn’t have traditional prosecution power, but her experience as a local prosecutor would make her better equipped to work with other local prosecutors to file state charges.

“I am a career prosecutor; I do have those relationships with my colleagues across the Commonwealth,” she added.

A former Assistant Attorney General and Norfolk-area lawmaker, Jay Jones is the other Democratic candidate for AG. He said Trump’s use of pardons undermines the will of Virginians, including the Charlottesville-area jury which found Culpepper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins guilty of federal bribery charges late last year.

“It’s a shameful affront to the community that he served and rule of law in Virginia,” Jones told Radio IQ.

As for any future pardons?

“When elected I'll evaluate the facts, and the law to do it what best keeps Virginians safe,” he said.

Both candidates are on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary election. The winner faces off against Virginia’s Republican Attorney General, Jason Miyares, in the fall.

Attempts to reach Miyares for comment on the issue of Trump's pardons were not returned. But in an interview with the Virginia Mercury published Wednesday, the incumbent AG said he disagreed with Trump's pardon of the Culpeper sheriff.

"Given what I know, I would not have pardoned him,” Miyares said.

At least one other Republican state AG has taken steps to review one of Trump's pardons.

Ohio AG David Yost promised to look into state charges for a former lawmaker pardoned by Trump.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.