Cardinal Conversation: Tracking Alpha-gal syndrome

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published June 23, 2025 at 4:58 AM EDT

By the end of the year, Virginia will begin recording cases of Alpha-gal syndrome, a disease transmitted by the Lone Star tick. Symptoms can include a severe allergy to red meat and related by-products.

Cardinal News health reporter Emily Schabacher has written about Alpha-gal syndrome and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.

Corrected: June 23, 2025 at 8:34 AM EDT
An earlier version of this story reported that state data collection would begin in July. It is now expected to begin by the end of the year.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
