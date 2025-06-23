Cardinal Conversation: Tracking Alpha-gal syndrome
By the end of the year, Virginia will begin recording cases of Alpha-gal syndrome, a disease transmitted by the Lone Star tick. Symptoms can include a severe allergy to red meat and related by-products.
Cardinal News health reporter Emily Schabacher has written about Alpha-gal syndrome and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Corrected: June 23, 2025 at 8:34 AM EDT
An earlier version of this story reported that state data collection would begin in July. It is now expected to begin by the end of the year.