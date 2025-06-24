Clean Virginia is spending heavily on Virginia campaigns; but can they catch Dominion Energy?

For many years, Dominion Energy dominated bank accounts of elected officials across Virginia. But then an interest group known as Clean Virginia started offering campaign cash to offset the influence of Dominion. Now, the tables are turning.

Clean Virginia is making a clean sweep across the statewide Democratic ticket with their candidates winning against candidates funded by Dominion Energy. The group contributed to the campaigns of successful candidates for the party’s nomination for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. LaTwyla Mathias at Progress Virginia says she hopes that will mean a greater level of scrutiny for Dominion Energy.

"Marginalized communities can finally have elected officials that they can rely on to hold Dominion accountable, that strict scrutiny that you were talking about," Mathias says. "We're hopeful to see that if the Democrats are successful in November."

But even if the Democratic ticket is successful and the executive branch is aligned with Clean Virginia, that's only part of the picture. Stephen Haner at the Thomas Jefferson Institute says Dominion money has been thoroughly spread across the House and Senate.

"There's more going on here than just the statewide offices. Both Dominion and Clean Virginia also give a lot of money to the General Assembly campaigns. And Dominion has had greater success with the General Assembly," Haner says. "They have major investments in support for the Democratic leadership in both the Senate and the House."

Campaign finance records show Dominion has contributed more than half a million dollars to Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell and more than two million dollars to House Speaker Don Scott.

