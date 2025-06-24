Democrats' bus tour takes a surprising turn

On the third anniversary of a supreme court decision that ended this country’s constitutional right to abortion, Ghazala Hashmi, who’s running for lieutenant governor told a crowd of about 200 people what you might expect a Democrat to say.

“When that disastrous Dobbs decision came down, it was like a gut punch to everybody who understands that we are talking about medical care – often times life-saving medical care, and that this decision belongs in the hands of families and individuals, and not in the hands of politicians.”

But then she told her own story – one she rarely shares. During seven years between the birth of her first and second daughters, she lost two pregnancies and required life-saving procedures.

“I lost twins, and my body didn’t know how to expel them, and then two years later I lost another pregnancy, and I miscarried and started to hemorrhage severely.”

Hashmi said she could have died and was grateful to get treatment quickly.

“I knew my doctor didn’t have to pick up the phone and call a hospital attorney and ask for permission to save my life.”

Gubernatorial hopeful Abigail Spanberger said her running-mate, Ghazala Hashmi, was brave to share her personal stories and expressed gratitude.

