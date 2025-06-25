© 2025
The Republican statewide ticket announces plans to appear together for the first time

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published June 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Republican candidate for governor Winsome Earle-Sears appears with Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley during an event at the campaign headquarters in Northern Virginia.
Michael Pope
Republicans locked down their ticket back in April, although the three statewide candidates have yet to appear with each other on a stage. The GOP is planning to change that.

Earlier this week, Republicans were grabbing headlines with news that their statewide candidates were actually talking to each other after a protracted silence. Late Tuesday night, they announced a rally for July 1st in Vienna.

Wes Bellamy at Virginia State University says the interpersonal relationships became strained when the governor called for the lieutenant governor candidate to step aside.

"Which I think has led to them having to have some very tough conversations behind the scenes and a 'come to Jesus moment' if you will," Bellamy says. "But I do think it bodes well for them in some regard that now they’re all coming out with a united front."

But that united front will come with some extra scrutiny. Karen Hult at Virginia Tech says that unity event will be very closely watched.

"The media, outside observers and others will be looking for body language, tone of voice, all of those kinds of things," says Hult. "I expect once they do perform together or appear together in a joint appearance, it will be fairly smooth."

Meanwhile, Democrats have gotten a jumpstart with their statewide candidates already on a bus tour with dozens of stops across Virginia.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.
